The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 5.8%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.83 and last traded at $80.08. Approximately 9,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,592.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

