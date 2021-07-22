The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,199,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,261. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

