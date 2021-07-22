The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,751 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $25,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.