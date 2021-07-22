The New Home (NWHM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.16 million during the quarter. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%.

The New Home stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.54. The New Home has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

