The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $43,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

