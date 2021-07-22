The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $385.12 million and approximately $399.99 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.01118195 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.