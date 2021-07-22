The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

