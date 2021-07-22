The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $161.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $171.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $392,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe FS purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $15,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.