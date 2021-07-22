The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.24. 165,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,594. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $316.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.