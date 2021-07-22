The Western Union Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

