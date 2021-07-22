The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for about 7.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.56% of The Williams Companies worth $449,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,486,000 after buying an additional 1,400,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,446. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.