Theodore J. Brombach Purchases 29,500 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XFLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 199,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

