Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $82.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033361 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00242938 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

