THETA Price Down 1.9% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One THETA coin can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00014871 BTC on major exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and approximately $315.09 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.05 or 0.00856140 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00088847 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.