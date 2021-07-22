Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.78

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 980333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

