THORChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $216.19 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $890.03 million and approximately $216.19 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00011655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00104875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00143827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.65 or 1.00111959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.