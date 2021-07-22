Thore Cash (TCH) Tops One Day Volume of $86,302.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $40,690.13 and $86,302.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.00371352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.