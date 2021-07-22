Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 372,017 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 247.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,017 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,914 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $884.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

