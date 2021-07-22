Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,056,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83.

