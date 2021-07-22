Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 156,234 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 475,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

