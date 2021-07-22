Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,111 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,782 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

