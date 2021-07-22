Tierion 24-Hour Volume Tops $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.00873342 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

