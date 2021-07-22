TigerCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $709,609.23 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $709,609.23 and $4.98 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.00906190 BTC.

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

