Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.
TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TLRY stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.65.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Analysts forecast that Tilray will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
