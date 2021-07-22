Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 538.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Analysts forecast that Tilray will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.