Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,700 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

AVAV stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 78,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

