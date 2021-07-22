Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Hits $1.72 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $124.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006208 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

