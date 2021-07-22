Titan International (TWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

