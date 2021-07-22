Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,783 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.00% of Titan Medical worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 134.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Titan Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

