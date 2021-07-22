TitanSwap Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $339.34 million and $12.98 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $6.35 or 0.00019739 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00848409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

