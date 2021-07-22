Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tivity Health worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -174.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

