TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.75

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €31.75 ($37.35) and last traded at €31.40 ($36.94), with a volume of 5025 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.20 ($36.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €27.93.

About TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

