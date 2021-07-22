Todd A. Suko Sells 25,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

REAL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 73,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,964. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

