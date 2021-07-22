TopBidder Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,180.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $12,180.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00831339 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,519,684 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.