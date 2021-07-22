Tornado Cash (TORN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.40 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $30.47 or 0.00094663 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $29.13 million and $3.40 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00105193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00140871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,206.36 or 1.00047976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,964 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

