Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$104.41. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$104.16, with a volume of 87,199 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,910,226.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

