Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 213,291 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 710.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,291 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $57,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,209. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

