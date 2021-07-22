Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 38,786 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.87. 226,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of -377.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.