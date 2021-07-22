Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 7,736,142 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 10,218.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy comprises about 2.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 7.13% of NuStar Energy worth $133,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 6,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

