Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 8.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.82% of Mplx worth $479,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,720. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

