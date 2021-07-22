Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Sunnova Energy International worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 31,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,508. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

