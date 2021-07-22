Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $12.60 Million Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 679.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165 in the last ninety days. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,757. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

