Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 698.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 4.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.34% of Enbridge worth $250,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 104,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,962. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.