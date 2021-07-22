Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Invests $8.57 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 96.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,158,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,617,000 after purchasing an additional 567,470 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 71.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 213,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 261.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $827,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Loop Capital increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

