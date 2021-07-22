Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 82,195 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,195 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

