Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.36. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 20,559 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.34.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.3960667 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 107,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,800 shares in the company, valued at C$414,544.90. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 452,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,659.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.