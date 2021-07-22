TotemFi Trading Up 37.5% Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $657,498.58 and approximately $266,874.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00107946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00140970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,102.11 or 0.99570602 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003121 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

