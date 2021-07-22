Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.55. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 52,588 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$322.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$141,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,192,790.56. Also, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,996,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,845,125.15. Insiders sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $333,405 over the last ninety days.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

