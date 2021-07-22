TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,495 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of TowneBank worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

