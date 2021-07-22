TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Purchases $448,308.00 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 35,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $448,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 124,437 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $1,691,098.83.

On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42.

NYSE TPGY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 123,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,658 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 586,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 331,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth $24,028,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

