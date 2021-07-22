TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Purchases $448,308.00 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 35,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $448,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 124,437 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $1,691,098.83.
- On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42.
NYSE TPGY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 123,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $34.28.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
