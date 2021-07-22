Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,300 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,208% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

QURE stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

