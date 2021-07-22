Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,300 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,208% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.
QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.
QURE stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99.
In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
